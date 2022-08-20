Felt more like a typical August day today. Plenty of sunshine, highs in the mid 80’s, as well as the return of sticky conditions thanks to higher dew points. This has helped lead to some showers and thunderstorms across Indiana and Ohio. We could see a chance for some of those thunderstorms here this evening. But a better chance for rain and storms will be the next couple of days.

Sunday: Scattered Thunderstorms are expected. High temps around 80 degrees.

Monday: Partly Cloudy skies with Scattered Thunder showers are expected. High temps in the mid 70’s.

Tuesday: Chance for Scattered Showers, otherwise Partly cloudy. High temps in the upper 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high temps in the low 80’s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny skies with high temps in the mid 80’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with high temps in the mid 80’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with high temps in the low 80s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick