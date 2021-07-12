Thunderstorms return Tuesday Afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, warm and humid with isolated showers, Lows 68-70.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 80-82.
THURSDAY: Brighter skies, hotter and humid, Highs 84-88.
FRIDAY: Morning sunshine with some late-day thunder, Highs 86-90.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with showers slowly ending, Highs 80-84.
MONDAY: Brighter skies, cooler and less humid, Highs 80-82.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker