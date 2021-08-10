Thunderstorms return Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds with a stray shower, Lows 70-72.
WEDNESDAY: Isolated showers then some afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny then afternoon showers, Highs 85-89.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms, Highs 88-90.
SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool then some afternoon thunder, Highs 80-84.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cooler and less humid, Highs 80-82.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant Highs 81-85.
TUESDAY: Blazing sunshine, hot and humid, Highs 80-84.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker