Thunderstorms return Wednesday

As the starting quarterback, it’s crucial for Jarret Doege to form relationships with the offensive line, pass-catchers, and running backs. For those last two groups mentioned, it’s mostly familiar faces that have been in the program with Doege over the past two seasons. Now, the same can’t exactly be said for the guys upfront as they do welcome some newcomers, but new doesn’t mean unfamiliar.

“With the linemen, I’ve had relationships with a lot of them, but then you know Doug Nester came in and he’s actually one of my roommates now,” Doege said. “Zach Frazier and Nester are both my roommates so I have a really good relationship with the o-line.”