Thunderstorms return Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Variable clouds with a stray shower, Lows 70-72.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated showers then some afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny then afternoon showers, Highs 85-89.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms, Highs 88-90.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool then some afternoon thunder, Highs 80-84.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cooler and less humid, Highs 80-82.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant Highs 81-85.

TUESDAY: Blazing sunshine, hot and humid, Highs 80-84.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

