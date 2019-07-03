Thunderstorms threaten our Wednesday

Marginal risk for severe storms today

TODAY: Scattered clouds with several PM thunderstorms, few strong, Highs 85-88.
TONIGHT: Showers end before midnight then mostly cloudy, Lows 68-70.
THURSDAY (4th): Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms, Highs 86-89. FRIDAY: Still hot and humid with thunderstorms likely in PM, Highs 87-90.
SATURDAY: Sunshine for the morning then afternoon showers, Highs 85-87.
SUNDAY: Seasonable with isolated PM showers, Highs 83-85.
MONDAY: Turning more sunny and drying out, warm, Highs 84-86.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and remaining dry, Highs 85-87.

— Meteorologist Emily Goodman

