Monday: Mostly sunny for the start of your Monday. We will see some light cloud cover dev elope during the afternoon. High humidity with our temperatures in the upper 80’s. Some area’s could break into the lower 90’s. We could see a couple showers and thunderstorms this evening. Most of that activity will be after sunset, so between 10pm-12am.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms on and off throughout the day, but we will see things clear on out for the evening hours tomorrow night. A cold front will pass through earlier on in the day bringing us those thunderstorms, but it will also drop our temperatures and lower the humidity. High temperatures in the mid 70’s for your Tuesday.

Wednesday: Beautiful as we begin the middle of the week. Sunny skies, low humidity, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s.

Thursday: Staying beautiful for your Thursday Sunny skies with our high temperatures sitting in the mid to upper 70’s.

Friday: Beautiful end to the weekend and an overall go start to the weekend. Sunny skies for your day on Friday, with our high temperatures sitting right around 80 degrees.

Saturday: Sunshine continues as we begin the weekend, but we will see temperatures start to rise again. Mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures in the lower 80’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies continue for the second half of the weekend. But we will see temperatures get into the mid 80’s, with things possible back to feeling uncomfortable.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick