Thunderstorms Tuesday Afternoon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Showers ending then patchy clouds and fog, Lows 64-68.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 76-80.

WEDNESDAY: Brighter skies with a few showers, Highs 75-79.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and less humid, Highs 78-80.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 80-82.

SATURDAY: Sun/clouds, breezy then some late-day thunder, Highs 81-85.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with afternoon thunderstorms Highs 82-86

MONDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunderstorms, Highs 84-88

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter