Thunderstorms Tuesday Afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Showers ending then patchy clouds and fog, Lows 64-68.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 76-80.
WEDNESDAY: Brighter skies with a few showers, Highs 75-79.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and less humid, Highs 78-80.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 80-82.
SATURDAY: Sun/clouds, breezy then some late-day thunder, Highs 81-85.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with afternoon thunderstorms Highs 82-86
MONDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunderstorms, Highs 84-88
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker