Thursday brings scattered showers

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7-Day Forecast

TODAY: Mainly cloudy with showers and a few PM storms, Highs 76-78.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms, Highs 78-80.
SATURDAY: Trending mostly dry, Highs around 80-82.
SUNDAY: A sun and cloud mix with a chance of showers and storms later, Highs around 83-85.
MONDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms, warming up, Highs around 85.
TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms possible, Highs 82-84.
WEDNESDAY: Showers may linger, Highs 81-83.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter