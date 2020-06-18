Thursday brings scattered showers

7-Day Forecast
TODAY: Mainly cloudy with showers and a few PM storms, Highs 76-78.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms, Highs 78-80.
SATURDAY: Trending mostly dry, Highs around 80-82.
SUNDAY: A sun and cloud mix with a chance of showers and storms later, Highs around 83-85.
MONDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms, warming up, Highs around 85.
TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms possible, Highs 82-84.
WEDNESDAY: Showers may linger, Highs 81-83.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler