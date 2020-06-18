Thursday brings scattered showers

7-Day Forecast

TODAY: Staying mostly dry and nice, some early showers in southern counties, Highs around 80.THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy, few early showers with more PM showers and storms likely, Highs 80-82.FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms, Highs 81-83.SATURDAY: Trending mostly dry and warm, Highs around 85.SUNDAY: A sun and cloud mix with a chance of showers and storms later, Highs around 85-87.MONDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms, Highs 83-85.TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms possible, Highs 82-84.