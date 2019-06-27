Thursday-heat and humidity climb

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Partly sunny, trending hotter and humid, stray PM shower, Highs 85-87.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, hot with thunder possible in afternoon, Highs 86-89.
SATURDAY: Some sun early with afternoon thundershowers, Highs 83-86.
SUNDAY: More clouds and thunderstorms through the day, Highs 82-85.
MONDAY: One dry day with mix of clouds and sunshine, still warm, Highs 83-86.
TUESDAY: Some sun, but showers/thunder returns, Highs 83-85.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds with thunderstorms, Highs 84-86.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman