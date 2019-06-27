Thursday-heat and humidity climb

Weather

Pop-up showers and storms again

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Partly sunny, trending hotter and humid, stray PM shower, Highs 85-87.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, hot with thunder possible in afternoon, Highs 86-89.
SATURDAY: Some sun early with afternoon thundershowers, Highs 83-86.
SUNDAY: More clouds and thunderstorms through the day, Highs 82-85.
MONDAY: One dry day with mix of clouds and sunshine, still warm, Highs 83-86.
TUESDAY: Some sun, but showers/thunder returns, Highs 83-85.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds with thunderstorms, Highs 84-86.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

4th of July Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter