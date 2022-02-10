Today is a dip on the temperature roller coaster

(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 39 degrees. There may be some flurries in the morning with breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15mph, gusts up to 27mph.

Friday: We may be a break of clouds but overall, more clouds than sunshine for the day. A warmer day with a high of 50. Breezy once again with gusts up to 25mph. We will see some rain showers starting in the afternoon and lasting overnight.

Saturday: Some of those showers may start to freeze into light snow showers in the morning. There will be little accumulation. High of 36 and mostly cloudy.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high of 27.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high of 28.

Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly clear, high of 37.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 51.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler