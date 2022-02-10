Today is a dip on the temperature roller coaster

(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with a high of 39 degrees.  There may be some flurries in the morning with breezy conditions.  Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15mph, gusts up to 27mph.

Friday:  We may be a break of clouds but overall, more clouds than sunshine for the day. A warmer day with a high of 50.  Breezy once again with gusts up to 25mph.  We will see some rain showers starting in the afternoon and lasting overnight.

Saturday:  Some of those showers may start to freeze into light snow showers in the morning.  There will be little accumulation.  High of 36 and mostly cloudy.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 27.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high of 28.

Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly clear, high of 37.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 51.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

