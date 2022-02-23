(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Rain showers ending very early in the morning and taking the warm temps with it. Temperatures will cool off through the day but should stick in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy conditions are expected out of the West at 9-13mph. Mostly cloudy but some sunshine could try to peek through this afternoon.

Thursday: We could see a couple flurries in the morning but the majority of this system will move through starting in the afternoon. It is still up in the air but we should see some freezing rain, sleet, rain, and snow. There is currently a possibility that most of this system moving through will do so as rain. It is also possible that we will see the wintry mix for Thursday evening/night before transitioning to rain. More rain is good in the sense of avoiding winter precip, but will cause flooding issues as the ground is already saturated. High of 38.

Friday: Some mix possible to start the day but it will mainly be rain for Friday. It should then taper off in the early afternoon. High of 40.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 36.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high of 41.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 36.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 43.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler