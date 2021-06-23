Tornado confirmed by NWS in Allegheny County

The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Pittsburgh, PA wrapped up a storm survey yesterday afternoon along the border of Butler and Allegheny county in Pennsylvania.

The survey conducted by the NWS confirmed that an EF0 tornado moved through Cranberry/Seven Fields area. 70 mph wind speeds were estimated near Mt. Pleasant and Dean Roads. Damage was mainly done to hardwood trees. A playground was hit hardest in the area, uprooting six trees, many downed branches, and some damage to a local community center.

The highest rating a tornado can reach is an EF5 where wind speeds eclipse 200 mph.

Numerous severe thunderstorm warnings were associated with the line of showers and storms that swung through our area on Monday, associated with a cold front.

Radar image generated from the IOWA Environment Mesonet (Iowa State Univ.)

The last tornado that moved through the northern extent of Allegheny County was back in 1992, but the most recent tornado for all of the county was April 8th 2020.