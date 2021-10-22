Tornado confirmed in Belmont County last night, says National Weather Service

Weather

According to the NWS, this is the fifth tornado since 1950 to impact Belmont County.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

(WTRF) — The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh’s survey crews confirm that a tornado did touch down in Belmont County Thursday night.

The NWS states that this was an EF-1 tornado and hit in the Warnock, Ohio area.

The tornado damaged barns, including one outside St. Clairsville, and cars. Power lines were also damaged and trees were uprooted.

Maximum wind speeds were 90 to 95 mph.

According to the NWS, this is the fifth tornado since 1950 to impact Belmont County.

The NWS also confirmed that a tornado hit Mount Pleasant in Jefferson County.

National Weather Service confirms a tornado hit Jefferson County last night

Stay with 7NEWS for more weather updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Pet Photo Contest

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter