Tornado confirmed in Belmont County last night, says National Weather Service

(WTRF) — The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh’s survey crews confirm that a tornado did touch down in Belmont County Thursday night.
The NWS states that this was an EF-1 tornado and hit in the Warnock, Ohio area.
The tornado damaged barns, including one outside St. Clairsville, and cars. Power lines were also damaged and trees were uprooted.
Maximum wind speeds were 90 to 95 mph.
According to the NWS, this is the fifth tornado since 1950 to impact Belmont County.
The NWS also confirmed that a tornado hit Mount Pleasant in Jefferson County.
National Weather Service confirms a tornado hit Jefferson County last night
