Tornado confirmed in Belmont County last night, says National Weather Service

According to the NWS, this is the fifth tornado since 1950 to impact Belmont County.

(WTRF) — The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh’s survey crews confirm that a tornado did touch down in Belmont County Thursday night.

The NWS states that this was an EF-1 tornado and hit in the Warnock, Ohio area.

The National Weather Service confirms another tornado touched down in the Ohio Valley: “This is the 5th tornado since 1950 to impact Belmont County.” A closer look at some of the hardest hit areas on 7News at 5 TONIGHT @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/AJpzdeAyf3 — Aliah Keller (@keller_aliah) October 22, 2021

The tornado damaged barns, including one outside St. Clairsville, and cars. Power lines were also damaged and trees were uprooted.

Maximum wind speeds were 90 to 95 mph.

The NWS also confirmed that a tornado hit Mount Pleasant in Jefferson County.

