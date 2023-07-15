WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A tornado warning was issued for Orwell, Simon, and Ashtabula Counties in Ohio around 4:57 pm on Saturday, July 15th.

RADAR INDICATED TORNADO

The tornado warnings were set to expire at 5:45 pm, by which time the storm finally had begun to subside.

REGIONAL VIEW OF TORNADO WARNED CELL

A line of thunderstorms initially began to build, as they made their way through the Ohio River Valley, and ultimately triggering severe thunderstorms from Huntsburg all the way to Conneaut, Ohio.

STORM VELOCITY

Storm velocity helps meteorologists depict winds within a storm and their direction.

The green within the red indicates some rotation as winds move against the normal flow of the storm.

There are no reports of Injury’s, or storm damage at this point and time, as stated by Ashtabula county’s dispatch.

This is a newly developing story so stay tuned for more information, which can be found here!