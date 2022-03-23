Counties in Nothern West Virginia and Eastern Ohio are currently under a tornado watch.

The watch is in effect until 10 PM tonight.

A few tornados are possible, scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter and isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 MPH can happen.

These counties in effect are: Belmont, Brooke, Hancock, Harrison, Jefferson, Marshall, Monroe, Ohio Wetzel, and Tyler

All counties except Tyler County are under an extreme tornado watch.

Tyler is currently under a moderate tornado watch.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.