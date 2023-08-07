WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has outlined Belmont, Guernsey, Noble, and Monroe Counties in Ohio and Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler Counties under a Tornado Watch.

The watch is in effect now and will run until 6pm this evening.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Ohio and West Virginia Until 6pm Monday Evening

A watch means the conditions are in place for a severe thunderstorm to develop.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening. Any of these storms will likely be severe bringing with it damaging winds, heavy downpours, frequently lightning, and possible tornadoes.

This system and storms are being very closely monitored and the StormTracker 7 Weather team will have updates online, on air, and on social media all throughout the day.