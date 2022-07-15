FRIDAY: Beautiful end to the week mostly sunny skies for the day today. Highs remaining right around normal in the mid 80’s.

SATURDAY: pleasant start to the weekend. Temperatures remain right around normal in the mid to lower 80’s under partly cloudy skies. A couple spotty showers are possible but most areas will remain dry

SUNDAY: Hot and rainy for your Sunday. Highs in the upper 80’s with afternoon thundershowers likely.

MONDAY: Showers for your day on Monday with temperatures sitting slightly below normal

TUESDAY: Temperatures right back to above normal for your Tuesday, with a couple spotty showers possible

WEDNESDAY: Thundershowers return to the forecast for the day on Wednesday with highs remaining in the upper 80’s.

THURSDAY: Temperatures still above normal for your Thursday. Highs in the mid 80’s under partly cloudy skies

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick