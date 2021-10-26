Tuesday: Going to feel like a Monday

Tuesday: High of 51 under overcast skies.  You may see a peek of sunshine in the second half of the day but clouds will be the normal for today.  Winds out of the NW at 11-15mph with gusts up to 31mph will keep it a windy day.

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 59.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with showers beginning in the afternoon and lasting overnight.  High of 65.

Friday:  Rain through the day with cloudy skies.  High of 58.

Saturday:   Mostly cloudy, high of 55 with showers likely.

Halloween:  Starting out cloudy and clearing skies through the day.  A chance for a stray sprinkle but it will mainly remain dry.  High of 57.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 58.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

