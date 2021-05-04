Tuesday will feature dreary conditions by the afternoon

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: Yesterday was the definition of a Monday with dreary conditions and rain showers for most of the day. Good news is that we will begin your Tuesday rather dry, but there is a possibility we see a stray shower early on. Patchy fog is likely in the valley areas from yesterday’s rain, so keep that in mind that you may encounter some. Temperatures right now are very mild, ranging in the mid to low 60s and we will warm up this afternoon. Thermometers will max out in the mid 70s before dropping as a cold front swings by this afternoon/evening producing rain showers and some storms. Temperatures for the rest of the week will take a dip to the cooler than average side as cooler air rushes in from Canada. Winds will blow from the south around 8-12 mph with gusts of 25 possible. As we head into the overnight hours, rain showers will linger into the beginning half of Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers all throughout the Ohio Valley, mainly in the AM hours. It will be another day where the rain showers will keep the sun behind the thick overcast skies. One thing we will notice is that it will be much colder. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 50s, close to a 20 degree temperature swing from Tue’s high. We will unfortunately be stuck with the colder air for the near future, but the positive note is that the rain should wrap up by lunchtime.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies will dominate the region and temperatures will max out around 60 degrees. As of now, we will remain free of rain showers. That could change if the upper air pattern stays the way it is forecast to be. Wahoo!

FRIDAY: Clouds linger on as well as some scattered rain showers are likely to return Friday morning and afternoon. Temps will max out in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds could finally mix in some sunshine to start the weekend. Temperature wise we will be in the lower 60s. We could see some rain showers develop in the afternoon.

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun to end the weekend. We will stick with the chance of rain showers as well. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: The active weather pattern looks to continue as rain showers are in the forecast. Temps will max out in the upper 60s, closer to average.

