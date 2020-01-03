Turing colder Saturday afternoon

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool with patchy rain and fog, Lows 41-45.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and breezy with spotty rain changing to flurries, Highs 44-48.

SUNDAY: Snow flurries ending then variable clouds, Highs 38-40.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a few flurries, Highs 41-45.

TUESDAY: More clouds with a winter mix developing, Highs 40-42.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with snow showers, Highs 31-35.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 40-44.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and warmer with rain showers, Highs near 50.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

