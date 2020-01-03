Turing colder Saturday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool with patchy rain and fog, Lows 41-45.
SATURDAY: Cloudy and breezy with spotty rain changing to flurries, Highs 44-48.
SUNDAY: Snow flurries ending then variable clouds, Highs 38-40.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a few flurries, Highs 41-45.
TUESDAY: More clouds with a winter mix developing, Highs 40-42.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with snow showers, Highs 31-35.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 40-44.
FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and warmer with rain showers, Highs near 50.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker