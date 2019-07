7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Morning fog and clouds then sun, drier and nicer, Highs 80-83.

SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine and more pleasant feeling, Highs 83-86.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, stray shower possible, Highs 82-85.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies and mainly dry, Highs 84-87.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and heating back up, Highs 85-88.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with showers/storms returning, Highs 87-90.

THURSDAY: Several clouds with rain/storms likely, Highs 86-88.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman