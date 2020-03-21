Turning much colder Saturday night

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and frosty cold, Lows 26-28.
SUNDAY: Sunny for most of the day, turning cloudy with rain very late, Highs 51-53.
MONDAY: Rain showers, Highs 52-54.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, PM rain, Highs 55-57.
WEDNESDAY: Morning showers, Highs around 60.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, rain showers and a thunderstorm possible in the afternoon, Highs near 65.
FRIDAY: Some sunshine with a few showers possible, Highs around 55.
SATURDAY: Rain likely, cloudy, Highs 58-60.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

