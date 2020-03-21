Turning much colder Saturday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and frosty cold, Lows 26-28.

SUNDAY: Sunny for most of the day, turning cloudy with rain very late, Highs 51-53.

MONDAY: Rain showers, Highs 52-54.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, PM rain, Highs 55-57.

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers, Highs around 60.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, rain showers and a thunderstorm possible in the afternoon, Highs near 65.

FRIDAY: Some sunshine with a few showers possible, Highs around 55.

SATURDAY: Rain likely, cloudy, Highs 58-60.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler