Two more nice days

Weather

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 46-50.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 71-75.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, becoming breezy and warmer, Highs 73-77.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 62-66.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, less breezy and cooler, Highs 64-68.

MONDAY: Sunny and pleasant, Highs 65-69.

TUESDAY: More clouds then some showers, Highs 63-67.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with a shower or two, Highs 55-59.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

