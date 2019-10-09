Two more nice days

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 46-50.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 71-75.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, becoming breezy and warmer, Highs 73-77.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 62-66.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, less breezy and cooler, Highs 64-68.
MONDAY: Sunny and pleasant, Highs 65-69.
TUESDAY: More clouds then some showers, Highs 63-67.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with a shower or two, Highs 55-59.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker