Two nights with Killing Freezes

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Snow showers ending then some clearing, Lows 20-24.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and not as cold, Highs 40-44.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 52-56
EASTER SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warmer, Highs 61-65
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm, Highs 64-68.
TUESDAY: More clouds with a few showers, Highs 66-70.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with afternoon thunderstorms, Highs near 70.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with some afternoon thunder, Highs 70-74.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker