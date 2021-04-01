Two nights with Killing Freezes

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Snow showers ending then some clearing, Lows 20-24.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and not as cold, Highs 40-44.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 52-56

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warmer, Highs 61-65

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm, Highs 64-68.

TUESDAY: More clouds with a few showers, Highs 66-70.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with afternoon thunderstorms, Highs near 70.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with some afternoon thunder, Highs 70-74.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

