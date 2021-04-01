Two nights with Killing Freezes

7-Day Forecast:

APRIL: APRIL FOOLS'! Well not really, we are expected to see patchy snowflakes throughout the Ohio Valley as much colder air stays around. No one wants it, but that is what Mother Nature has in store for us. Snow accumulation will be minimal, so there is good news. There could be a coating on the high grassy areas, but since the ground is warm, any snow that falls will melt rather quickly. Temperatures this afternoon will be topping off in the mid to upper 30s for your high. BRRR. It will feel more like a winter forecast compared to a spring one. For perspective, the record coldest max temperature on April 1st was 32 back in 1919. So it does not look like we will break the coldest high temperature today. Aside from the cold air, winds will be more prominent as well. Meaning we will have a wind chill to talk about as wind will blow from the northwest around 15-20 sustained with gusts upwards of 30 mph. Turn the furnace on if you have not done so already. This is good soup weather as well.