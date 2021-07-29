Two rounds of rain possible for this Thursday

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: After yesterday’s lull in rain showers, today will provide a better chance for a soaking and widespread rain event across the Ohio Valley with some storms late in the day possibly turning severe. A cold front will swing through our area and give us two doses of rain with the first being in the AM hours. As of early this morning, the main system of showers and storms is located over Michigan and Northern Indiana. We could start to see some shower activity start around 10ish and run through the early afternoon. Temperatures this morning are also sitting in the mid to upper 60s. As we head into deeper into the afternoon hours, it seems like rain activity could halt until closer to dinnertime/evening hours. During this timeframe is our best chance of seeing any severe weather. Winds will also be a bit more noticeable today compared to days past, blowing from the southwest around 7-12 mph. All across the region, we are in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns look to be gusty winds, downpours, and a stray tornado cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will max out in the low 80s before dropping to seasonable levels through the weekend. Muggy levels will likely stick around today and start to feel more comfortable by Friday afternoon. Tonight, clouds and scattered showers are likely before they start to break apart through the AM hours. Overnight low temps will hover in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head into the end of your work-week. Dew point temps and muggy levels will be back in the comfortable category by the afternoon. High temperatures will also be hovering in the upper 70s. It will be a good start for the weekend as most of the rain will have wrapped up with favorable temperatures to enjoy the outdoors.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected as we head into the beginning stages of the weekend. Temperatures will sit in the lower 80s if not upper 70s for our high. Muggy levels will also be in the comfortable category as well. Plan to be outside and enjoy the sunshine and calm weather.

SUNDAY: Happy August Ohio Valley! Partially active weather could return later in the weekend with rain showers possible. Again, it will not be a full washout but we could see spotty showers here locally. Cloud coverage will also be present, and hinder the sun from shining. Temperatures will max out in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: The next work-week (or first full work-week of August) starts off with dry conditions for now and sunshine. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s for our afternoon high. High pressure should build in and keep us dry for the beginning stages of the week.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected to continue on as high pressure will be overhead. Thermometers will max out in the upper 70s if not around 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and dry for now. Temperatures will remain in the lower 80s as well. Muggy levels should also remain in check.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey