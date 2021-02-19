Two very cold Mornings coming

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds and colder, Lows 11-15.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 23-27.
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness and a little warmer, Highs 34-38.
MONDAY: Cloudy skies with snow changing to rain, Highs near 40.
TUESDAY: Flurries ending then partly sunny skies, Highs 41-45.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 48-50.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles, Highs 40-42.
FRIDAY: Brief flurries then mostly cloudy skies, Highs 35-39.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker