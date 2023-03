Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has outlined Tyler County, West Virginia in a wind advisory.

The advisory goes into effect at 7 AM Friday and is set to expire at 7 AM Saturday.

Southerly winds will usher in warmer than average temperatures into West Virginia on Friday. Winds will blow from around 15-25 mph with gusts exceeding 40+ mph.

Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around with a few localized power outages possible.