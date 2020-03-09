Umbrella for Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: More clouds with showers by Dawn, Lows near 50.
TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers, Highs 56-60.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler, Highs 53-57.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds with a few afternoon showers, Highs 60-64.
FRIDAY: Morning showers then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 50-54.
SATURDAY: More clouds and cooler, Highs 44-48.
SUNDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and still cool, Highs 43-47.
MONDAY: A sun/cloud mix and not as cool, Highs near 50.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker