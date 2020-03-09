Umbrella for Tuesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: More clouds with showers by Dawn, Lows near 50.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers, Highs 56-60.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler, Highs 53-57.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds with a few afternoon showers, Highs 60-64.

FRIDAY: Morning showers then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 50-54.

SATURDAY: More clouds and cooler, Highs 44-48.

SUNDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and still cool, Highs 43-47.

MONDAY: A sun/cloud mix and not as cool, Highs near 50.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter