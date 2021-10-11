Unseasonably warm air stays around for the Ohio Valley this week

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A very nice day was observed to begin the work-week. Maybe a bit more reminiscent of Summer instead of that Fall-feel everyone enjoys. Well the good news is, that is coming back soon. However, it may not be until the weekend. Looking at weather variables so far today, thermometers maxed out in the upper 70s today, about 10-15 degrees above average. We had a few mid/high level clouds around today and that will likely stick around into the overnight hours. Low temperatures will drop down to the upper 50s if not low 60s for tomorrow morning. Some areas of the Ohio Valley could wake up to spotty pockets of fog.

TUESDAY: Dominant high pressure will keep the Ohio Valley dry and sun filled for tomorrow. Areas farther north could see a few showers as an upper level system moves through. The dry air aloft and high pressure should keep the area rain free. Our next best chance for widespread rain will come later on Friday if not through the weekend. High temperatures tomorrow will remain unseasonably warm. Maxing out in the upper 70s. The record High for Oct 12 is 83 degrees set back in 1938. I do not expect to break the record for the day, but we will be within striking distance.

WEDNESDAY: A few more warm days before a cool down for the Ohio Valley this weekend. Temperatures stay in the mid 70s for our afternoon high with dry weather around. Sky coverage will be mostly sunny.

THURSDAY: Increasing cloud coverage as we transition into the afternoon hours Thursday. Another warmer than average day, as temperatures flirt with 80 degrees for the high. Our next weather maker is expected to approach and move through this weekend. That will be the culprit for added clouds in the skies.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to start with increasing clouds by the afternoon. A few showers are possible in the afternoon/evening hours thanks to our next weather maker that will finally drop the temperatures back down to the seasonable levels. Some portions of the Ohio Valley will remain dry and clear for Friday night football.

SATURDAY: As we transition into the weekend, rain showers will be around the region. This weather maker will provide some shower activity, but also help us return to seasonable temperatures for mid-October. Highs on Saturday will be around 70 degrees with overnight temps back in the mid 40s. It will be a cool and refreshing start to your Sunday.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds returns to the region by the time we head into the end of the weekend. Sky coverage will start to improve after a rain filled Saturday with temperatures maxing out in the lower 60s. Finally Fall flannel weather again.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice for the start of the work-week. Temperatures max out in the mid 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey