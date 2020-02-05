Up and down weather for next few days

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Cloudy with rain likely, dropping temperatures, Highs 53-56. TONIGHT: Rain turns to mixing showers by dawn, colder, Lows near 32. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with few rain and snow showers, cool, Highs 37-40. THURSDAY: Big, brief warm-up with more rain, Highs 55-59. FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with snow showers likely, cold, Highs 33-36. SATURDAY: Seasonable feel with light mixing/snow showers, Highs 39-41. SUNDAY: Staying generally cloudy but drier, Highs near 40. MONDAY: Clouds remain with few rain showers, Highs 43-45.