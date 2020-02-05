Up and down weather for next few days

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with light am mix, rain after 5 pm, chilly, Highs 37-40.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with periods of heavy rain, rising temps, Lows 37-40.
THURSDAY: Big, brief warm-up with more rain showers, Highs 53-56.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with snow showers likely, cold & windy, Highs 34-36.
SATURDAY: Fairly seasonable with few snow flurries lingering, Highs 36-39.
SUNDAY: Staying mostly cloudy but drier/calmer, Highs 38-41.
MONDAY: Clouds remain with few rain showers, Highs 45-48.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, milder, Highs 46-49.
–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman