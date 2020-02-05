Up and down weather for next few days

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with light am mix, rain after 5 pm, chilly, Highs 37-40.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with periods of heavy rain, rising temps, Lows 37-40.
THURSDAY: Big, brief warm-up with more rain showers, Highs 53-56.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with snow showers likely, cold & windy, Highs 34-36.
SATURDAY: Fairly seasonable with few snow flurries lingering, Highs 36-39.
SUNDAY: Staying mostly cloudy but drier/calmer, Highs 38-41.
MONDAY: Clouds remain with few rain showers, Highs 45-48.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, milder, Highs 46-49.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter