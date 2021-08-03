https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

Variable cloudiness into Wednesday

Weather

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Variable clouds with a stray shower, Lows near 60.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated showers then some clearing, Highs 80-82.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 81-85.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warmer and more humid, Highs 84-88.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with a few afternoon showers, Highs 85-89.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid, Highs 86-90.

MONDAY: Blazing sunshine, hot and humid then some thunder, Highs 90-92.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid, Highs 84-88.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

