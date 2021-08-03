Variable cloudiness into Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds with a stray shower, Lows near 60.
WEDNESDAY: Isolated showers then some clearing, Highs 80-82.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 81-85.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warmer and more humid, Highs 84-88.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds with a few afternoon showers, Highs 85-89.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid, Highs 86-90.
MONDAY: Blazing sunshine, hot and humid then some thunder, Highs 90-92.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid, Highs 84-88.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker