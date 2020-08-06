Variable clouds and warmer Friday

7-Day ForecastTHURSDAY: High pressure will continue to hover over the Ohio Valley, bringing for another seasonable and comfortable day. The day will start rather nice with cooler temperatures and partly cloudy skies. As we head into the afternoon, clouds are expected to build into the area but there is no threat for rain today. It will feel more muggy today than it did yesterday. High temperatures around 81-83.

FRIDAY: This nice stretch of weather is expected to continue on as we head into the weekend. A small talking point, there is a upper level disturbance that could pop of some showers into the region later Friday afternoon and evening. I expect the ridges to receive more rainfall but a stray shower is possible but not likely in our area. Highs around 84-86.