Variable clouds and warmer Friday

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and not as cool, Lows 60-64.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 83-87.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 84-88.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid, Highs 86-90.

MONDAY: More clouds, becoming hot and humid, Highs near 90.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then some afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 86-80.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine then some afternoon showers, Highs 85-89.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

