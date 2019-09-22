Variable clouds, breezy, and mild on Sunday night

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild and breezy, Lows 65-67.
MONDAY: Showers early and chance for afternoon thunderstorms, a little cooler, breezy, Highs 77-79.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and staying cool and dry, Highs 72-75.
WEDNESDAY: Gradual warm-up, mostly sunny, Highs 76-78.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for showers, Highs 75-77.
FRIDAY: Broken clouds and warm, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Quiet conditions with a lot of sunshine, Highs 81-84.
SUNDAY: More clouds but staying nice, Highs 80-83.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

