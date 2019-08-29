Variable clouds into Friday Evening

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and not as cool, Lows 60-64.

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with lighter speeds, Highs 78-80.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some thunder, Highs 76-80.

MONDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 80-82.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 82-86.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds then a few showers, Highs 81-85.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs 75-79.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

