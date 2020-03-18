Variable clouds then rain Thursday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Dry start, increasing clouds, soaking rain by evening, Highs 57-60. TONIGHT: Soaking to heavy rain likely, as much as one inch, Lows 50-52. THURSDAY: Cloudy, soaking rain off and on, warmer, Highs near 70. FRIDAY: Still warm with several rain showers then windy, Highs 68-70. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, drier but much cooler, Highs 40-43. SUNDAY: Turning mostly sunny, nice and dry, Highs 46-49. MONDAY: Slightly warmer with few stray showers, Highs 50-52. TUESDAY: A few rain showers and clouds, Highs 54-56.