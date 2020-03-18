Variable clouds then rain Thursday

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with soaking rains, Lows near 50.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy, breezy and mild with rain showers, Highs 68-70.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with rain showers, Highs near 70.

SATURDAY: Some flurries then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 41-45.

SUNDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and still cool, Highs 46-50.

MONDAY: More clouds through the day then evening rain, Highs 52-56.

TUESDAY: A few morning showers then variable cloudiness, Highs 55-59.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then showers returning, Highs 60-64.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

