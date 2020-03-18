Variable clouds then rain Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with soaking rains, Lows near 50.
THURSDAY: Variably cloudy, breezy and mild with rain showers, Highs 68-70.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with rain showers, Highs near 70.
SATURDAY: Some flurries then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 41-45.
SUNDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and still cool, Highs 46-50.
MONDAY: More clouds through the day then evening rain, Highs 52-56.
TUESDAY: A few morning showers then variable cloudiness, Highs 55-59.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then showers returning, Highs 60-64.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker