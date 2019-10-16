Variable Clouds Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, windy and cold with light showers, Lows 40-44.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds, breezy with a few sprinkles, Highs near 50.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and not as cool, Highs 55-59.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, becoming breezy and warmer, Highs 66-70.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, becoming mild, Highs 70-72.
MONDAY: More clouds with showers by evening, Highs 71-75.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds with rain showers, Highs 64-68.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and cooler, Highs 56-60.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker