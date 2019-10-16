Variable Clouds Thursday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, windy and cold with light showers, Lows 40-44.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds, breezy with a few sprinkles, Highs near 50.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and not as cool, Highs 55-59.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, becoming breezy and warmer, Highs 66-70.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, becoming mild, Highs 70-72.

MONDAY: More clouds with showers by evening, Highs 71-75.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds with rain showers, Highs 64-68.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and cooler, Highs 56-60.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter