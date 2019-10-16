Variable Clouds Thursday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Cloudy with soaking a.m. rain, very windy and chilly, Highs 54-57.TONIGHT: Cloudy with sprinkle or two, windy, Lows 41-44.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and still windy, chance of AM shower, Highs 49-53.FRIDAY: Fog then partly sunny skies, still cool, Highs 54-57.SATURDAY: Slightly warmer with mostly sunny skies, Highs 68-70.SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warmer and mainly dry, Highs 71-73.MONDAY: Broken clouds with isolated showers, Highs 72-74.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy still with few showers, cooler, Highs 65-68.