Very breezy Wednesday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and not as cold, Lows 51-55.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild, Highs 71-75
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs 64-68.
FRIDAY: Sunny, cool and dry, Highs 70-74.
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and a little warmer, Highs 72-76.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds then a few rain showers, Highs 68-70.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two, Highs near 70.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and pleasant, Highs 70-72.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker