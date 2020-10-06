Very breezy Wednesday afternoon

7-Day ForecastTUESDAY: High pressure works into the region and will dominate this week with rather cloudless skies. Our temperatures will start to trend upwards and get close to seasonal levels. All of today will feature sunshine and little cloud coverage. It will be very nice outside. Temperatures will be around 67-69 for our high.

WEDNESDAY: The midpoint of the work week features mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming up slightly above average. Highs will be around 71-73. Winds will be noticeable from the SW around 10-15 sustained and gusting upwards of 30mph. These winds will be similar to what we saw last week.