Very breezy Wednesday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and not as cold, Lows 51-55.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild, Highs 71-75

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs 64-68.

FRIDAY: Sunny, cool and dry, Highs 70-74.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and a little warmer, Highs 72-76.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds then a few rain showers, Highs 68-70.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two, Highs near 70.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and pleasant, Highs 70-72.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

