Very cold air is expected as we venture into mid-week

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It was another frosty cold one across the Ohio Valley this morning. There were a few slick spots thanks to the snowflake activity last night as well as a brief pocket of freezing drizzle. Some instances of flurries have occurred across the Ohio Valley today, with very minimal accumulation. We could see a return of widespread snow for Friday. Our high temperature today was registered just after midnight with near steady temperatures of the mid 20s this afternoon. A shift in upper-level air flow will put us back into an arctic air-mass. Temperatures into Wednesday morning will dip down into the single digits with wind chill values approaching 0 degrees. Stay bundled up once again.

WEDNESDAY: After a frigid start, we will see some positivity, except on the thermometers. Patches of sun with partly cloudy skies will describe sky coverage. Bitter cold air returns though, as daytime highs will be in the lower 20s if not upper teens. Another frigid morning is expected for Thursday, as morning lows will be approaching 0 degrees. This will need to be monitored for potentially dangerous wind chill values.

THURSDAY: Some sun as we near the end of the week. Max temps are back in the upper 20s if not low 30s. There is no threat for falling precipitation for the daytime hours, however a return of snow is likely in the late evening and overnight hours thanks to a developing center of low pressure. Widespread snow showers will likely linger into the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Snow showers will be around for most of the day. We will likely see some areas of accumulation; however it is too far out to speculate how much still. High temps will be in the lower 30s. Overnight temps into Saturday morning will likely get back to the single digits.

SATURDAY: More cold air as we turn the page into the weekend. Temperatures will be back in the mid to low 20s with cloud coverage in the forecast. Overnight into Sunday morning we will see near 0-degree temps again.

SUNDAY: The Winter drill of staying cloudy lingers into the last day of the weekend. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s if not upper 20s.

MONDAY: Seasonably cold air will stick around through the last few days of January. A few rays of sun are possible. High temps will be around the freezing mark.

TUESDAY: FEBRUARY: as we turn the page into a new calendar month, the weather likely stays the same. Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures hovering in the mid 30s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey