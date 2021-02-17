Very cold start to your Wednesday

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: A quiet yet very cold morning to kickoff the midpoint of the work week. Maybe treat yourself to a hot cup of coffee. We are on the verge of yet another winter weather system that could bring snow accumulation to the Ohio Valley. After a bitter cold start to the morning, temperatures will not be rebounding as much due to cloudy skies and lack of warmth from the sun. Our high temperature will be close to 15 degrees below average, topping off in the mid 20s. Winds will not be as breezy like they were yesterday, but there will be a crispness in the air thanks to northwesterly winds still lingering around. Winds will shift and blow from the east this afternoon around 3-7 mph. Snow activity looks to return as we head into the late evening hours if not early tomorrow morning.

THURSDAY: Snow shower activity is expected to make for some slick spots on the roadways for the AM commute. We could see 1-3″ with locally higher amount on the hilltops. We are expected to be on the northern fringes of this system with higher snow accumulation in the ridges and to our southeast. Snow showers are expected to continue off/on into the afternoon hours. There is a chance that warmer air lifts into the area and we see a brief change over to a wintry mix, that will continue to be monitored. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s and winds will be rather calm from the east as well.

FRIDAY: There could be a lingering am flurry or two as we head into the end of the work week. Temperatures will still hover below average, topping off in the upper 20s. Cloudy skies will linger on as well.

SATURDAY: A bit of sun is expected as we head into the weekend. A nice pick-me-up as partly cloudy skies will filter in the sun. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 20s as of now.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for the ladder half of the weekend. Temperatures will top off to seasonable levels, in the mid to upper 30s. A nice change in pace. We could see some late eve snow showers.

MONDAY: The possibility to start the work week with another winter weather maker is on our radar (Something we are monitoring). We could see snow changing to rain as temperatures once again climb to normal levels for this time of year in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and we will return to the seasonable level with our temperatures, topping off in the lower 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey