Very cold Tuesday morning

TONIGHT: Skies clearing then frosty cold, Lows 18-20.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, cold and dry, 38-40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, Highs near 50.

THURSDAY: Considerable clouds and a little cooler, Highs near 40.

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine. More afternoon clouds, Highs 38-40

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cool and dry, Highs 41-45.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with light winds, Highs 43-47.

MONDAY: Sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs near 50.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

