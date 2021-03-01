Very cold Tuesday morning

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: Most all of the rain activity has subsided for our area. There could be some flooding in the streams and side creeks, but widespread flooding is not a concern at the moment. Clouds look to stay in place into the afternoon, but there could be some pockets of sun later today. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day as colder air starts to funnel in with our afternoon high temperature in the mid to low 40s. Winds will also be a factor, blowing from the northwest at 10-15 mph, gusting upwards of 30 mph. Clouds will start to clear out some as we transition to the overnight period, where our low will bottom out to the upper teens. Also, Happy Meteorological Spring! The Spring Equinox is in 19 days.