Very cold Tuesday morning

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Skies clearing then frosty cold, Lows 18-20.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, cold and dry, 38-40.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, Highs near 50.
THURSDAY: Considerable clouds and a little cooler, Highs near 40.
FRIDAY: Morning sunshine. More afternoon clouds, Highs 38-40
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cool and dry, Highs 41-45.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with light winds, Highs 43-47.
MONDAY: Sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs near 50.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker