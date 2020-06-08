Very hot Tuesday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 60-62.
TUESDAY: Morning sunshine. Higher afternoon heat, Highs near 90.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then late-day thunderstorms, Highs 85-89.
THURSDAY: Brief early morning showers then slow clearing, Highs near 80.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler, Highs 75-79.
SATURDAY: Brief morning showers then some clearing, Highs 70-72.
SUNDAY: More sunshine, less breezy and cool, Highs 71-75.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 74-78.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker