Very hot Tuesday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 60-62.

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine. Higher afternoon heat, Highs near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then late-day thunderstorms, Highs 85-89.

THURSDAY: Brief early morning showers then slow clearing, Highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler, Highs 75-79.

SATURDAY: Brief morning showers then some clearing, Highs 70-72.

SUNDAY: More sunshine, less breezy and cool, Highs 71-75.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 74-78.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

