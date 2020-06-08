Very hot Tuesday afternoon

7-Day Forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs around 80.TUESDAY: Heating up with a blend of sunshine and clouds, maybe an evening storm, Highs near 90.WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few storms, Highs 86-88.THURSDAY: Partly sunny and not as hot, Highs around 80.FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, PM storms possible, Highs 76-78.SATURDAY: A couple of storms possible, Highs 71-73.SUNDAY: Pleasant and dry, Highs 72-74.