Very humid Friday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Isolated showers then patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows 65-69.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with some afternoon thunder, Highs 83-87.
SATURDAY: Showers ending then considerable cloudiness, Highs 80-82.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid, Highs 81-85.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and a little cooler, Highs 82-86.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs near 80.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, mild and dry, Highs 78-80.
THURSDAY: More clouds and a little warmer, Highs 80-82.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker