Very humid Friday afternoon

TONIGHT: Isolated showers then patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows 65-69.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with some afternoon thunder, Highs 83-87.

SATURDAY: Showers ending then considerable cloudiness, Highs 80-82.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid, Highs 81-85.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and a little cooler, Highs 82-86.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, mild and dry, Highs 78-80.

THURSDAY: More clouds and a little warmer, Highs 80-82.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

