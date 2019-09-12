Very humid Friday afternoon

7 DAY FORECAST

TODAY: Sun early, increasing clouds with few storms, hot and humid, Highs 87-90.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms, Highs 86-88. FRIDAY: Partly sunny with few afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 85-87. SATURDAY: Stray leftover AM shower then some sunshine, Highs near 81-83. SUNDAY: Not as hot, drier with sunshine too, Highs 81-83. MONDAY: Partly sunny and slightly warmer, Highs 83-85. TUESDAY: Sun and cloud mix, mainly dry and warm, Highs 81-83.