Vet Voices

Very humid into Wednesday afternoon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to the 4th of July
July 04 2021 08:00 pm

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Isolated showers then patchy clouds, Lows 70-72.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms developing, Highs 83-87.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with soaking rains and some thunder, Highs 74-78.

FRIDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny, Highs 73-77.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a late-day shower, Highs 72-76.

FOURTH OF JULY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 76-80.

MONDAY: Partly sunny then a few lonely showers, Highs 81-85.

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine and warmer, Highs 84-88.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter