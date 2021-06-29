Very humid into Wednesday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Isolated showers then patchy clouds, Lows 70-72.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms developing, Highs 83-87.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with soaking rains and some thunder, Highs 74-78.
FRIDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny, Highs 73-77.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a late-day shower, Highs 72-76.
FOURTH OF JULY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 76-80.
MONDAY: Partly sunny then a few lonely showers, Highs 81-85.
TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine and warmer, Highs 84-88.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker