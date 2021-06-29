Very humid into Wednesday afternoon

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - There is officially a new mayor tonight in Wellsburg. Daniel L. Dudley was sworn in Tuesday evening, making him the first African American to ever hold the position.

Mayor Dudley tells us he's eager to begin working with the public, and will have an open door policy, and even a suggestion box. He says his top priority will be to clean up Wellsburg, particularly dilapidated buildings.