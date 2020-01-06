Very light snow Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and colder, Lows 24-28.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some very light snow, Highs 40-42.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cold with flurries, Highs 31-35.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 43-47.
FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and warmer with rain showers, Highs 54-58.
SATURDAY: Cloudy , breezy and mild with rain showers, Highs near 60.
SUNDAY: Showers ending then variable clouds, Highs 42-46.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and not as cold, Highs 46-50.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker