Very mild for tomorrow, but it will be plagued with afternoon showers

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: That sunshine was nice while it lasted right? We returned to standard Winter sky coverage today, grey and cloudy. At least the good news from today was it was mild. The spotty showers that developed early this afternoon fell as rain instead of snow, even though we are getting closer to Christmas. The want and need for snow looks meek for the extended forecast unfortunately. High temperatures today were back in the mid to upper 50s with not much wind to speak of. That will change for tomorrow. A system moving through the Central Midwest right now will bring widespread rain and breezy winds back to our area. Tonight, will be a buffer before that. Winds will increase and blow from the south around 10-15 mph and sky coverage will be overcast. Temps will get down to the upper 40s with more warm air for Thursday.

THURSDAY: Overcast and rainy will best describe the weather. A surface cold front moves through early in the day with rain showers expected to start in the afternoon and continue through the early evening. Rain totals should amount to a half inch or less. Winds will likely be breezy with the cold front moving in, with gusts of 35 mph possible. High temperatures could flirt with 60 degrees. Overnight temps will drop into the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Patchy clouds with some rain showers possible in the afternoon and evening. That cold front from Thursday will drop temps towards the upper 40s, which is still above average for this time of year. Rain will become widespread late Friday into early Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: Grey and cloudy with a rain maker on its way in. Rain will likely return in the morning hours with a wrap-up closer to dinnertime. Temperatures reach the daytime high early in the day in the low to mid 50s with afternoon temps in the 40s. We will see a return to seasonably cool air by the next week.

SUNDAY: Broken clouds and sun for Sunday with much colder air in place. This is what it should feel like for December, as our high temps max out in the mid to upper 30s. High pressure builds in and should keep us dry for most of the day.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with another chance for scattered showers in the afternoon. We will stay with seasonable temps, in the upper 30s to low 40s. We are quickly approaching the final days till Christmas!

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy for the moment. High temperatures will roam in the mid 40s with some pockets of sun possible.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure should be sticking around once again, meaning partly cloudy skies and dry weather. High temps remain in the mid 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey