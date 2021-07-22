Very pleasant weather across the Ohio Valley to end the week

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: If you were a fan of the weather yesterday and how pleasant and refreshing it was to clear out the mugginess late in the day, you will certainly enjoy today. High pressure will build back into the region, setting up a dry day for the Ohio Valley. Mostly sunny skies will allow for a nice day if you want to plan any outdoor activities. Muggy levels will be low and temperatures will be in the goldilocks range once again. For your morning weather, we have temperatures sitting in the low 60s if not upper 50s and there is a slight crisp in the air. It is a refreshing change of pace since we have been plagued with mugginess the last several days. The hazy conditions have also cleared out thanks to yesterday’s cold front. Some river valley fog is also possible this morning. As we head into the afternoon, sunshine will stick around with maybe a few clouds building in. High temperatures will be back near 80 degrees. A perfect day to cut the grass and be outdoors. As of now, UV index will not be much of a concern either. Through the overnight hours, low temps will be back near 60 degrees and if you want to give the AC units a break, open up the windows. No rain is expected.

FRIDAY: Through the morning hours we will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry weather. As we head deeper into the afternoon, we will see a few showers develop. It will be very scattered in nature and a good portion of the valley could remain dry. High temperatures will be back in the lower 80s and dew point temps will remain in the comfortable category. We will start to notice a bit more mugginess when our temps increase this weekend.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a stray chance for some rain showers later in the day. No need to cancel outdoor activities, but you may have to dodge a few rain drops, especially later.. High temperatures return to the mid 80s and dew point temps will start to get back into the sticky and uncomfortable range.

SUNDAY: Another day where clouds will dominate the skies. Rain showers will look to stay prevalent through the morning and into the afternoon hours. High temperatures hover in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with some patchy showers expected in the AM hours. High temperatures look to be nearing the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunshine and blue skies look to return to our area later in the work week. High temperatures are expected to soar near 90 degrees as well. A good day to cool off by the pool.

WEDNESDAY: Another day where the high heat is expected to be on for the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will sit near 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey