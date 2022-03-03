7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Another pleasant day for the Ohio Valley today. Although, it doesn’t truly feel so “Springy” at the moment as northwesterly winds ushered in colder conditions early this morning. Our maximum temperature for the day was reached just after midnight of 48 degrees. Afternoon temps hung out around the upper 30s. Calm and cool would best describe the weather today. Another day of sunshine is expected for tomorrow. Tonight, a return of cold air. Clear skies and rather calm winds will settle in. This will allow temperatures down in the low 20s to upper teens. Stay bundled up for the morning commute tomorrow.

FRIDAY: Sky coverage will be mainly sunny again with temperatures back on the upwards climb. We will be closer to the mid 40s for our maximum high. It will be a dry and quiet day for the Ohio Valley thanks to broad high pressure in place. Very warm air is in store for the weekend, but it will likely be muddy and slick with widespread rain back in the forecast area. Rain will pickup Starting early Sunday morning.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a return of rain shower activity late in the evening through early Sunday morning. Most of the daytime hours will be dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and it will feel more like Spring!

SUNDAY: Rain showers with some pockets of steady, soaking rain for Sunday morning and early afternoon. Localized flooding into Monday is possible with model data suggesting upwards of 1.5″ of rain through that period. I will continue to track and monitor this system. Temperatures flirt with 70 degrees for our daytime high. Winds will likely stay breezy as well.

MONDAY: More chances for precip as we start off the new week, with pockets of steady rain expected once again. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s and it will feel like a Monday due to the rain.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy and rain shower activity starts to wrap up by the morning hours. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A stray glimpse of sunshine in our forecast. Yes, there is a chance after all the rain this past weekend. High temps will be in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy with another chance for rain showers in the forecast. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey