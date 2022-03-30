(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Starting off with some rain showers and mix. There could be some slick spots on the roads so give yourself some extra time this morning, especially if you live in the northern part of the area. Breezy with winds out of the East at 8-15mph. Very warm with a high of 72 this afternoon as skies clear some through the day.

Thursday: Starting off with showers through the day. These showers are not expected to be heavy for the entire day, but we could see a few storms popping into the forecast. We are expected to get less than 0.20 inches of rain, so it will not be a lot of water, but more so a little bit spread out through the day. High of 71 and breezy with gusts up to 28mph.

Friday: Starting off with the possibility of some mix in the morning. Doesn’t seem to be anything impactful but you could see a few snowflakes. Mostly cloudy with some clearing in the second half of the day. High of 46 with breezy conditions calming down through the day.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 54.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 53.

Monday: Partly sunny, high of 56.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 66.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler