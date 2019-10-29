Warm air ahead of midweek rain

TODAY: Increasing clouds with warmer air, dry, Highs 69-72.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with calmer winds, Lows near 50.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with several showers by evening, Highs 68-71.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain and high winds, Highs 65-69.
FRIDAY: Lingering AM showers, drastic cool-down, Highs 50-52.
SATURDAY: Even chillier feel with sunshine returning, Highs 48-51.
SUNDAY: Brisk day with partly sunny skies, Highs 47-50.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer, Highs 53-55.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

