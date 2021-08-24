Warm air continues to push into the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: More sun than clouds as we head into your Tuesday. Broad high pressure settles in, allowing for the sun to shine. It is certainly a nice pick-me-up talking about sunshine compared to the grey skies and rain like we did for most of the last work-week. For the morning weather update, we have some pockets of dense fog in and along the Ohio River this morning. Give yourself some extra time to arrive at your final destination safely. Another warm and muggy start is being seen across the area. Current out the door temps are in the upper 60s to low 70s with muggy air around as well. We will remain sun filled throughout the morning with a few more clouds settling in this afternoon. High temperatures will inch their way closer to 90 degrees for our afternoon high. Heat index values will feel like it is in the lower 90s, so take it easy outdoors and take breaks in the shade or AC if you can. It will be warmer thanks to the oppressively muggy levels. It will be another good day to sit by the pool to cool off. Tonight, skies will stay mainly clear with areas of fog likely to develop into Wednesday morning. Low temps will be in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy dense fog is possible to begin your Wednesday, thanks to calm winds and clear skies. Sky coverage will be best described as a sun and clouds mix. Temperatures will sit near 90 degrees, with heat index values approaching the mid to upper 90s. Now that’s some hot weather. We will stay mainly dry but cannot rule out a stray shower later in the afternoon. We will remain muggy through most of the next week. Ugh.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun as we head farther along into the new work week. Temps will remain in the mid to upper 80s. Rain showers are expected to return throughout the day, associated with an upper level disturbance that will move through. Best chances for rain will mainly come in the afternoon hours, but some portions of the Ohio Valley will remain dry. Muggy levels stay high and sticky.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for a few showers in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Muggy levels will remain sticky and uncomfortable.

SATURDAY: Broken clouds and sun as we look ahead to the weekend. We could see a few showers in the area, but a washout is not likely. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head farther along into the weekend. Temperatures will max out in the mid 80s. It is possible the mugginess could start to clear out. We will once again have a chance for rain showers in the afternoon.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an increasing chance for rain showers as we head into the last few days of August. Temperatures max out in the mid to low 80s with a slight break in mugginess possible.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey