Warm and Dry for Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with mild air, Lows near 60.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and dry, Highs 85-89.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and more humid, Highs 83-87
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix with some rumbles of thunder, Highs 82-86.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny then late-day showers, Highs 82-86.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.
THURSDAY: Showers ending and cooler then some clearing, Highs 72-74.
