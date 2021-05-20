Warm and Dry for Friday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with mild air, Lows near 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and dry, Highs 85-89.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and more humid, Highs 83-87

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix with some rumbles of thunder, Highs 82-86.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny then late-day showers, Highs 82-86.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.

THURSDAY: Showers ending and cooler then some clearing, Highs 72-74.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter